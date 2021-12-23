Get More Work Done From Home With Ease Thanks To This Canon Printer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of us have been working from home these last few years and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. With your home office still being used, you can justify spending the money to upgrade it. And upgrade it you will when you pick up the PIXMA G3260 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer.

The PIXMA G3260 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer is a great little device and we can say that from experience because we got a hold of one. Having this in our home office makes it so much easier to print out what we need for work that we’re kind of annoyed we didn’t have one before.

Maybe the best benefit of the PIXMA G3260 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer is how much ink it can handle. The ink tanks are integrated right into the machine and they can handle enough ink to print up to 6,000 black/7,700 color pages without having to change out the ink. That’s a lot of time and money saved replacing ink.

IT’s also really easy to use. The convenience of this can’t be overstated, especially if you need to print something off of your phone/tablet. Wireless printing is easy to set up and makes it so you can get work done anywhere in the house without having to get up to print something. Print, scan, and copy to your heart’s desire.

Having this PIXMA G3260 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer in our home has been pretty beneficial. So we think you guys should definitely improve the workflow of your home office with this. Pick one up now while you still can and make the New Year a more convenient one.

Get It: Pick up the PIXMA G3260 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer ($200) at Canon

