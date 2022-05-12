Get Out of The House This Spring With An Amalfi E-Bike

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Buying a brand new electric bike can be really daunting. On the one hand, the price range is too wide with some costing as much as a brand new car. And on the other hand, the options for e-bikes have become quite overwhelming with an influx of companies manufacturing them. But of course, they aren’t all created equal. Some are cheaply made, too bulky, or deliver poor performance. How do you know you’re getting a quality product that fits your needs and will last for years to come? Some great options are available from popular brands like Trek, Cannondale, and LeMond, but those could cost up to $10,000 apiece, and very few people are willing to drop that kind of cash in today’s volatile economy. If you’re looking for a top-notch quality e-bike at an affordable price, look no further than the Amalfi COASTAL — an e-bike with supreme performance but without a hefty price tag.

Over the last few years, the market for e-bikes has exploded exponentially. They are far more efficient and faster than traditional bikes, and much easier to maneuver in high-traffic cities than cars (and often much cheaper). It should be to no one’s surprise that e-bikes are an extremely popular choice of transportation for food delivery services like DoorDash.

More recently, 2022 has been a challenging year in many ways, especially because of steep rises in prices at the gas pump. There’s never been a better time to reconsider your way to get around town. If you’re looking to get a new e-bike for leisure rides around town, commuting to and from the office, or running errands or deliveries, there’s one company that stands out from the pack — in search of the perfect balance between quality, performance, style, and price point, the Amalfi COASTAL e-bike checks all boxes and more.

At a glance, you may not even notice the Amalfi COASTAL is electric-powered. Unlike other bulky e-bike options, this e-bike has a gorgeous super-sleek design. The hidden battery is built right into the frame. The bike comes in a stunning Matte Black or Matte White option.

Of course, looks aren’t everything. But, what’s “under the hood” is even more impressive. The makers of the e-bike obsessed over every detail starting with its dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes (as opposed to mechanical brakes) — a crucial feature that puts safety first. Then there’s the carbon belt drive instead of a messy chain, which lasts at least three times longer and does not require any lubrication whatsoever.

While details are important, performance is everything, and that’s where the Amalfi COASTAL really shines. This 7-speed e-bike can go up to 35 miles per hour when you pedal along with the eclectic power — that’s higher than the speed limit for most NYC streets! It has a 40-mile bike range, enough to circle the perimeter of most cities in the U.S. more than once. You can travel longer distances and more often on a single charge with the peace of mind knowing your super-efficient e-bike won’t die on you. And in the case that it does, you can simply pedal as you would on a traditional bike. The charge time for the battery is conveniently only 3.5 hours. Simply plug the bike into your wall outlet for a charge, and view the LCD display for a glance at the bike’s battery life.

The Amalfi COASTAL delivers top-of-the-line performance, quality, and design for a very affordable price of $2,199, thousands less than competitors in the same tier. And best of all, despite ongoing supply-chain challenges, Amalfi has its e-bikes in stock and is shipping within days. Shipping is free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

With the Amalfi COASTAL, you’ll really enjoy getting around town, commuting to and from work, or even picking up a couple of delivery side-hustle gigs.

