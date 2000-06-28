Whether you’re entertaining in the backyard or embarking on a weekend spent in the woods this summer, look no further than these must-haves for wherever your next outdoor adventure takes you.

Stoke Stove

Stoke Pizza Ovens create affordable outdoor pizza ovens that bake pizza in just two minutes. Portable, smokeless, and restaurant-grade, the Stoke Pizza Oven upgrades any backyard or outdoor space—and turns it into a haven of joy, pizzeria-quality pizza, and great memories. Backed for Life with a 365 -Day-Risk-Free-Trial that Ships Fast and Free* and currently includes a Pizza Peel, Cutter, Carrying Case, and Pizza Ingredients + recipes. Get $100 Off + $165 in free accessories (limited time offer!) Available on Stokestove.com.

Skydio

Drone like a pro. Capture impossible videos. Skydio 2+ captures mind-bending video while you enjoy heart-stopping adventures. Autonomously follow subjects, dodge obstacles and capture previously impossible videos hands-free. Your personal flying film crew, Skydio 2+ allows you to fly confidently with unmatched obstacle avoidance, unbeatable motion tracking and range up to 6km. This is the drone you’ve been looking for. Available on Skydio.com.

PXG

Your next driver is just a click away! Backed by industry-leading engineering PXG’s all-new 0311 GEN5 Drivers deliver canon-like distance and fairway-finding accuracy – it’s by far PXG’s most forgiving driver yet! Step up to GEN5 and put Kaboom Baby on your side today! Available on PXG.com.

Kong Coolers

KONG Coolers® are durably constructed for every adventure with heavy-duty handles, cam action latches, and multi-day ice retention. Customize your cooler with accessories to double as a workstation with cutting trays and extra surfaces for serving and preparation. Coolers are made in the USA and are available in multiple colors and sizes ranging from 20- to 110-quarts sizes and colors to fill every need from backyard chillin’ to hardcore adventuring. Available on kongcoolers.com.

NOMAD Grills

NOMAD Grills is a premium high-performance, ultra-versatile charcoal grill & smoker — the perfect portable provision for the pitmaster-on-the-move. Available on nomadgrills.com.

Sea Gods Stand Up PaddleBoards

Custom artwork by independent artists on meticulously handcrafted boards. Complete elite accessory package and lifetime warranty. Paddle out in style — adventure awaits on Sea Gods premium inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards. Available on seagods.ca.

1st Mate

With wearable fobs and mobile app, 1st Mate makes boating safety more convenient, providing engine cutoff functionality, theft deterrence and more. Boating safety — made wireless and wearable. Available on 1stmate.com.

Hysolis

Hysolis creates the most reliable, efficient, easy-to-use, and high-capacity power stations on the market today. We provide our customers with the ability to truly ‘own’ their own power by creating their own electricity with our products, freeing themselves from the grid. Available on hysolis.com.

Kaku Kayaks

Kaku Kayaks blends the best of kayaks and paddle boards into their unique designs. Extreme stability and versatility makes these fishing crafts stand out. Created for adventure with endless possibilities! Available on kakukayaks.com.

Kershaw

Kershaw pays tribute to the American spirit with the USA-made Federalist – a double-detent, non-locking folder. Its green, canvas micarta handle feels satisfying in the hand. The CPM-154 blade steel holds an impressive edge and the ultra-slicey blade glides through cutting tasks with ease. Plus, it’s backed by Kershaw’s renowned limited lifetime warranty. Available on Amazon.com.

Fenix

The HM65R-T is bright, lightweight, and loaded with great features — 1500 lumens, 3.2 oz magnesium alloy body, 60 degree tilt, simultaneous spotlight and floodlight beams, lockout function, IP68 rated, and wide, comfortable, reflective mesh headband. Do it all with this great headlight! Available on fenix-store.com.

C6 Outdoor

The Rev Tent revolutionizes camp comfort and versatility as the first ground tent with a built-in real foam mattress that can also be set up in pick-up beds and on the roofs of vehicles. This game changing 4-season, 2 person tent satisfies all types of campers and camping styles, is quality built and designed for weekend camping as well as end of the world expeditions. Available on c6outdoor.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!