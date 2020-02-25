Get Ready For March Madness With This LG OLED TV

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

March is a week away. And for many of you guys, that means one thing. It is time to get crazy, make a bracket, and go deep into March Madness. This means that your TV watching habits are going to skyrocket. So if you want to make the most out of your time enjoying the never-ending stream of basketball games coming your way, you should pick up the LG Series 8 65-Inch 4K OLED TV while it’s on sale at Amazon.

Nothing has made sports so popular as they are now than the advent of high-def television. Enjoying a game as if you were there without having to leave the house is amazing. And the LG Series 8 65-Inch 4K OLED TV makes it even better because the picture quality is better than ever.

OLED is the best picture quality on the market. Instead of being backlit by a source in the TV, the pixels are self-lighting. So the colors are dense and lush, and the Black levels so deep that it will almost look like the pixels just stopped working and there’s no light at all.

Not only is the picture quality of the LG Series 8 65-Inch 4K OLED TV great, but it’s the best way to watch TV in a group. Chances are good you’re watching March Madness with others, and this TV is designed for such events. Most TVs can be difficult to watch at an angle. But the OLED design makes it so that you can see whatever is being displayed at an angle.

Like most other TV’s these days, the LG Series 8 65-Inch 4K OLED TV is a smart TV. So you can stream all your favorite apps without having to have any other accessories hooked up to the TV. Your media watching can be streamlined in this slim-yet-hefty TV.

Take advantage of March Madness and upgrade your TV with this amazing LG Series 8 65-Inch 4K OLED TV. That way you will have a top-of-the-line TV all year long. So you watch basketball or you can watch “The Office” for the tenth time in the best way possible. If you got the cash and space in your home for this bad boy, you should pick it up.

Get It: Pick up the LG Series 8 65-Inch 4K OLED TV ($1,430; was $1,650) at Amazon

