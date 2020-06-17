Get Ready For The Beach With This Tote and Beach Mat

Waterproof Beach Mat GET IT!

Why lay out on the beach with a beach towel to keep you sand-free? You can bring this big and waterproof beach mat with you to enjoy your post ocean hang on the beach without getting completely covered. It has corner loops made specifically to help you stake the mat to the beach so it doesn’t blow away. Or you can even fill the pockets it has with sand to keep it securely in place. This is much better than using a beach towel.

Get It: Pick up the Waterproof Beach Mat ($20) at LifeToGo

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!