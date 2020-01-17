Get Ready For The Super Bowl With This Great Samsung TV On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

January is almost halfway over and that means something is right around the corner. That something is the Super Bowl. Which means that you are going to want to watch it on the best TV possible. Bring the friends over and just enjoy the game and the commercials. If you want to upgrade, you can’t go wrong with this Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series TV on sale over at Amazon.

The hot new thing with all TV-related media these days is 4K. When you watch something displayed in 4K on a great TV like the Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series TV, you will be blown away by the visuals. And there is almost nothing better to watch on a big ole TV like this one is Football.

What makes the Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series TV better than most other 4K TV’s on the market is that it is an OLED display. OLED is great because of how deep and lush it displays the color. Not only that, but the pixels are self-illuminating so it doesn’t have a glare issue. Nor does it have an issue where you can’t see the image too well if you are watching it from an angle.

Like every other TV out there, the Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series TV is a smart TV so it makes the need for cable or other accessories to access your streaming services. And the best thing about that is that most apps these days stream in 4K so you can streamline your entire home media setup with one purchase.

Whatever you are gonna use the Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series TV, it will be the best possible purchase you can make. Watching movies or TV shows will be better than ever. It will make video games all the more immersive. And the Super Bowl will be even better than being there in person. It’s a massive TV at 65″ and you will be so happy with this hanging in your living room. Act now and save big to enjoy your downtime.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series TV ($998; was $1,798) at Amazon

