Get Some New Patio Furniture at a Great Discount From Walmart Today

Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Patio Wicker Sectional Dining Set GET IT!

Get the party going with plenty of room to sit back and relax with this set that gives you a big ole couch, a table, and some ottomans. You’ll be in heaven with this set in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Patio Wicker Sectional Dining Set ($897; was $997) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!