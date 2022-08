Mainstays Albany Lane 6 Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set GET IT!

Something simple like this set can go a long way to making your backyard/patio all the more relaxing. 4 simple chairs, a table, and an umbrella will keep you and your guests quite comfortable in the sun without getting too much sun.

Get It: Pick up the Mainstays Albany Lane 6 Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set ($127; was $150) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!