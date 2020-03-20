Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re on the hunt for the best cycling gear of 2020, look no further than REI. The legendary outfitter has thousands of bicycling necessities for mountain biking, road biking, casual biking and everything in between.

With apparel to help you perform better (or just look and feel great), and gear to make your rides smoother, even complete bikes, framesets, and parts, REI has it all. And the prices can’t be beaten.

From the best manufacturers come the best products. So if you’re looking for top-name gear, parts, and apparel, you’ll find all the best cycling gear for 2020 at REI:

Pearl iZUMi

Patagonia

Smith

Cannondale

Brooks England

Pure Cycles

Shimano

CamelBak

…and many more. REI has everything you need to tackle that next hill, conquer that next track, and pass that last rider.

More Than Just Bike Shorts: The Best Cycling Gear of 2020

You don’t need to wear lycra shorts to be a bicyclist. But cycling requires specific gear. Gear that can stand up to the punishment. And today’s performance apparel is better than ever. From sweat-wicking fabrics to odor-fighting, water-repelling, and UV-blocking treatments, REI has performance apparel to make sure you’re prepared.

Whether you’re a road rider or a boardwalk cruiser, you need the right apparel to make sure you’re ready. You can’t let the weather slow you down. So get over to REI and pick up top-of-the-line biking apparel.

From jerseys to gloves, shoes to shorts, REI has the right gear for every situation.

Don’t Settle for Stock: The Best Cycling Gear of 2020

Bicycles these days are amazing. Manufacturers are using materials that are stronger and lighter than ever. But just because you’ve scored the perfect wheels, there’s always something that could improve the ride.

From bike seats to luggage racks, lights to locks. REI has hundreds of items of gear to help you on your way. Perhaps you’ve got the perfect frameset but the stock seat isn’t ideal. REI has saddles, posts, and more to pump up the comfort. You can replace the tires for more speed, cushion, or grip. You can get new handlebars to make your posture more comfortable, or perhaps just new grips for more control.

No matter your need, REI can help you dial in the perfect ride to achieve greatness out there.

You’ve Gotta Ride: The Best Cycling Gear of 2020

So you’re all kitted out with awesome biking clothes. And you’ve got your ride dialed in just the way you like it. Now what?

REI has tons of car bike racks, locks, and more to make sure you can get out there and ride anytime, anywhere. Whether you drive a Camry or a Caravan, you can load up with awesome racks from Kuat, Thule, and more to take your bike to the best jumping-off points.

If you’re planning a distance ride, REI has an awesome selection of panniers, saddlebags, hydration packs, and more to let you take the gear you need along for the ride.

If you feel the urge for a bit of “social distancing” every time you see your bike—or read articles like this—get over to REI today and check out all the great cycling gear. We’ve picked a few samples for you below to whet your appetite.

