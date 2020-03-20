Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Brooks England B-17 Saddle GET IT!

It looks like a casual, high-class bike seat. But it’s the perfect choice for touring, century rides, ultra-marathon rides, and other demanding types of cycling.

The natural leather will break in beautifully. And it provides natural “give” because it stretches and flexes. And it doesn’t need padding, so it’s a cool option in warm weather. Five colors are available.

Get It: Pick up the Brooks England B-17 Saddle ($119) at REI

