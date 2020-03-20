Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Five Ten Sleuth DLX Bike Shoes GET IT!

The hottest new all-purpose bike shoe on the market, it’s urban-inspired and robustly equipped. Great for any riding situation, the sleek design is killer for the post-ride wind-down.

The nonmarking, sticky rubber compound provides bomber traction and power transfer on any surface, wet or dry. And the low-pro silhouette is totally office-appropriate. It’s the ideal bike shoe for commuters.

Get It: Pick up Five Ten Sleuth DLX Bike Shoes ($120) at REI

