Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Five Ten Sleuth DLX Bike ShoesGET IT!
The hottest new all-purpose bike shoe on the market, it’s urban-inspired and robustly equipped. Great for any riding situation, the sleek design is killer for the post-ride wind-down.
The nonmarking, sticky rubber compound provides bomber traction and power transfer on any surface, wet or dry. And the low-pro silhouette is totally office-appropriate. It’s the ideal bike shoe for commuters.
Get It: Pick up Five Ten Sleuth DLX Bike Shoes ($120) at REI
