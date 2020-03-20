Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Hiplok Lite Chain Lock GET IT!

Perfect for distance riders, the Hiplok Lite offers the same design as its full-size sibling but in a smaller and lighter size, making it easier over longer distances. It’s perfect when you’re already carrying a heavy load.

A 6mm hardened steel chain is encased in a nylon sleeve; an 8mm steel shackle secures the padlock and buckle. While riding, hook-and-loop adjustments keep it around your waist so it’s comfortable and easy to remove.

Get It: Pick up the Hiplok Lite Chain Lock ($65) at REI

