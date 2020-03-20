Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Kuat Sherpa 2.0 Two-Bike Hitch Rack GET IT!

With 105 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this aluminum two-bike hitch rack is one of the best ou can buy. With high-clearance folding tire cradles and a foot-actuated pivot lever, you can unfold the rack hands-free. It tilts away from the vehicle to allow access to the rear hatch, even when loaded.

With a two-bike capacity at up to 40 lbs. each, it holds wheelbases up to 47 in. and tires as large as 3 in.

Get It: Pick up the Kuat Sherpa 2.0 Hitch Rack ($498) at REI

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!