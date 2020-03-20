Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Ortlieb Back-Roller Classic Panniers GET IT!

These waterproof panniers are up for the challenge, no matter which road lay ahead. Coated polyester offers waterproof toughness; roll-top closures seal out water.

With a 40-liter gear capacity (20 liters each), you can carry food, clothes, toiletries, and other long-haul essentials, no matter the weather. Five colors are available.

Get It: Pick up Ortlieb Back-Roller Classic Panniers ($190 per pair) at REI

