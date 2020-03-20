Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Patagonia Capilene Midweight Bike Jersey GET IT!

The road doesn’t wait for sunshine. If you like to ride year-round, this is the jersey you need to fight off chilly weather. This adaptable top that can be worn as a base layer, mid-layer or on its own.

Breathable and stretchy, moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, it has plenty of pockets and articulated construction. It comes in black or camo.

Get it: Pick up the Patagonia Capilene Midweight Jersey ($79) at REI

