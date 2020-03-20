Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Pure Cycles Urban Commuter Bike

This 8-speed hybrid bike is made for city commuting. The frameset is built for speed and strength. And the big 700c x 32mm WTB Slick Comp tires provide smooth riding and snappy handling.

The chromoly steel frameset is stronger than aluminum. And the swept-back upright handlebars and all-weather grips are ideal for climbing and cutting through traffic.

Get It: Pick up the Pure Cycles Urban Commuter Bike ($499) at REI

