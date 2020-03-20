Get the Best Cycling Gear of 2020 at REI

Smith Venture MIPS Bike Helmet GET IT!

With eight colors available, the number-one mountain biking helmet on the market provides cutting-edge protection in the event of a tumble. It’s the go-to option for downhill, cross-country, and mountain/enduro riders.

MIPS is a low-friction layer that slides 10 to 15mm in any direction, reducing rotational motion to the brain in the event of an impact. This is top-of-the-line tech for top-of-the-hill riders.

Get It: Pick up the Smith Venture MIPS Bike Helmet (from $80) at REI

