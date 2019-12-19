Get The Gamer In Your Life A Great Gift With This Gaming Headset

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Getting last-minute gifts can be a little difficult. Most shopping is done online these days and if you don’t act quick enough, the gift may not arrive in time. But Amazon is always great with in-stock items. And if you are looking for a good last-minute gift, the Razer Kraken THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset is a great option.

There is a good chance that in the large circle of people you know that are going to be getting gifts from you, there is probably a gamer in your life. Even if they are just casual gamers playing Call of Duty, video games are apart of life for a lot of people. And with modern gaming, there is online gaming and with online gaming comes the need to have a headset like the Razer Kraken THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset.

No matter what system the gift receiver has, the Razer Kraken THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset will work for it. So there is no need to fret about getting a pair that is system-specific. And whichever system it is used with, the sound will be amazing.

The great thing about the Razer Kraken THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset is that it can be used for the online gaming needs of listening to others talk to you, but it can also be used as a surround sound system. So even if you aren’t playing a game online and talking to other people, it can deliver the best possible sound to make the game all the more immersive without bothering others around you thanks to being built with the noise-canceling THX 7.1 Surround Sound system in it.

So the audio is great, making listening to whatever gaming audio you want a lot easier on the ears. But the mic it is built with is amazing, delivering your voice with a crispness so the other players can hear you. Losing any clarity can make or break a game, but there’s no worry about losing any sort of reaction time. And it is noise-canceling too, so the sound of the outside world will not intrude on the game.

For the gamer in your life, this Razer Kraken THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset will be a great gift to open up on the holiday. Between the green or black model, it is a good looking pair and it is amazingly functional. And since gamers tend to play for long periods of time, it is designed for top-notch comfort. So when that gamer is opening up the new Gears of War game, make those online battles run more smoothly. Get them while they’re still on sale and they can make it in time for the holiday.

Get It: Pick up the Razer Kraken THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset ($55; was $100) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!