Get The Kids Excited For The Batman With Some New Toys

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Seems like it’s been over 30 years since we’ve gone without a new Batman movie in our lives but here we are, gearing up for the newest installment of the saga of the Caped Crusader. This weekend will see the 3-hour superdetective extravaganza burst into our lives and that means one thing. Time to go to the movies with the kids.

Batman has been a part of our lives for a long time that even us grown folk can find ourselves excited for the newest adventures of the world’s greatest detective. But the kids really go bananas for him. There’s a reason why he keeps getting new movies. And with new movies comes new toys aimed at the kids in the audience.

In news that will surprise literally no one in the world, a new line of toys has launched celebrating the new Batman movie. And the line is pretty good. The kind of stuff that any kid would be happy to have in their life. We know because we got ahold of some and let our nephews play with them and we gotta tell ya. Them kids were some happy campers.

There are so many toys in the new line that we can’t legitimately list them all out for you guys. But what we can do is show you the toys we got our hands on so you can see what you’re dealing with. And we can say that you will become those kids’ new favorite person when you hand them these toys.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!