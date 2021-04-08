Get The Outdoor Gear You Always Dreamt Of With These 75% off+ Deals

Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill GET IT!

Nothing like enjoying the warm spring day with some BBQ to fill you up. And you can grill some amazing meals while you’re out back with this amazing BBQ Grill in tow.

Get It: Pick up the Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($256; was $280) at Wayfair

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best Whey Protein Powders Under $60 To Get Your Body Beach Ready

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!