Get The Perfect Rain Jacket for Hiking On Sale Now at Amazon

This may be the sale of the season. Right now at Amazon, you can nab Columbia’s renowned Glennaker Lake Packable Rain Jacket, in sizes from Small to 6X in—no lie—your choice of 40 colors and designs, for as much as 44 percent off. Plenty of Big & Tall sizes are available, too!

Of course, the savings fluctuate depending on your size and color. And not all colors and styles are available in all sizes, and vice versa. But that’s Amazon for you. Either way, this deal is impossible to ignore—especially with spring hiking season approaching.

It’s the perfect hiking companion—and not just because it won’t chatter incessantly from the trailhead to summit and back again. It’s an essential addition to your backpack because it stuffs into its own pocket, for easy, quick storage and retrieval. How’s that for a hiking buddy?

If you’re a standard-sized guy, you’re in luck. The biggest savings on the Columbia Glennaker Lake Packable Rain Jacket belong to the most common sizes and most popular colors and styles. So any choice from Medium to Extra Large in popular colors are seeing savings around 40 percent.

For example, you can pick up a black and grey Glennaker Lake Packable Rain Jacket (shown at top) in Large for just $40; it’s regularly $60. That’s 33 percent off.

The Glennaker Lake is one of Columbia’s most popular, trusted rain jackets.

When classic mountaineering-inspired design lines meet a tried-and-true waterproof fabric, you’ve got a winner. That’s why it’s kind of surprising to see a deal like this—especially at this time of year.

This lightweight nylon rain jacket features Columbia’s Omni-Tech fabric. It’s waterproof and wicking, breathable and durable. With a softshell and a mesh lining, the Glennaker Lake jacket also features zippered pockets to keep your items safe and secure. Other essential details include a stowaway hood, adjustable cuffs, and an adjustable hemline to keep you warm and dry.

It’s lightweight and versatile, waterproof but breathable. What more could you ask for in a rain jacket?

How about this: It folds up into its own hand pocket for easy storage anytime, anywhere. Stuff it in the bottom of your daypack and you’re ready for anything the trails can throw at you. It’s the perfect hiker’s companion.

If you’re putting together your spring hiking or camping kit and are looking for lightweight, packable rain protection, this is the jacket for you. And at up to 44 percent off, it’s a bargain you can’t afford to pass up.

