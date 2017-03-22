Get the Tech and Gear You Need for the Holidays With These Microsoft Black Friday Deals





It’s that time of year again. The holiday season has arrived and that means you’ll need to get some gifts for the people on your list. This year, there are lots of different things you can go for, and one of the best ways you can get it done is with some Black Friday deals.

If you’re looking for tech, tablets, laptops, video game systems and related pieces of gear, Microsoft is here to help. From new Surface tablets to Surface Laptops, Xbox One video games and gear, you’ll likely be able to find a deal for everyone on your list from the Microsoft Store or at Microsoft.com.

Many of the Microsoft Store deals listed below will start on Thursday, November 28 at midnight, giving you the chance to snag some great Black Friday deals. Check out the full slate of Microsoft’s Black Friday deals here.

Here’s a look at some of those deals:

Save up to $500 on select Surface Book 2, bringing versatility, power and design for the ultimate creator.

Save up to $330 on Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundle, ultra-light and versatile that lets you move from tablet to laptop mode all day.

Save up to $300 on Surface Laptop 3, a slim and stylish option with all-day battery life that fits in any bag.

All-New Surface Go starting at $299, a flexible, light device made for those on the move.

Save 50% off on Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Save up to $20 on select Xbox One controllers

Save up to $200 on the Samsung Note10 and S10 phones

If you’re looking for other options, check out more of the Microsoft Black Friday deals and check for updates on more deals and tech as the holidays get closer.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!