Get This Bike Helmet with Rear Light for Nearly Half Off at Amazon

If you or someone you care about commutes by bike, get the gift of safety this holiday season with the Base Camp Bike Helmet with Rear Light. Right now for Black Friday 2019, it’s marked down nearly half off at Amazon.

If you do daily battle with car traffic on your way to and from work, you must have nerves of steel. Or, you’re very brave. Or maybe you’re just crazy? More likely than all that, though—you’ve got the right gear. That includes a quality helmet, preferably the kind with a rear light for safety and visibility.

If you’re using a bike helmet that doesn’t have a light on the back, it’s time to get with the program. Helmets with taillights have come a long way. In just a few years, battery technology has drastically improved. So if you forget to turn it off overnight it’s not a problem. But most of all lighting tech is so much better these days that even the smallest lights are far more effective than they were just a few years ago.

Right now you can get this excellent helmet with rear light from Base Camp for nearly half off at Amazon. Regularly priced at $34, it’s just $18 for Black Friday. Even if you don’t need it yourself, it will make the perfect holiday gift for most any biker.

It’s CPSC certified, so it’s legit for safety and security. Lightweight (0.62 pounds) and comfortable, it has nine air vents and detachable soft padding on the inside. The adjustable chin strap and rear dial secure system make for a comfortable and easy fit.

We particularly like the matte finish and urban styling. It’s a casual commuter bike helmet, so you don’t look like a wanna-be. Or a Storm Trooper. It’s average sized and fully adjustable, from 21.5 to 24 inches. So it should fit most adults with Medium or Large heads.

More than 80 percent of Amazon reviewers give it a Good or Excellent rating, so you know it’s everything it says it is and does the job it’s supposed to do. The rear light easy to turn on and off. It has two modes: flashing and steady. And it’s detachable, so you can change the CR2032 battery when necessary.

Let’s be clear: This is by no means a top-of-the-line bike helmet! If you’re a road-racer or mountain biker, you ought to be more than willing to spend over $18 on a bike helmet.

Rather, this is a safe, functional, easy to wear commuter helmet for everyday casual wear. it’s just the kind you should spend about forty bucks on. Only right now, this fantastic, urban-cool bike helmet is just $18. That’s 48 percent off the regular price.

If you’re looking for the ideal gift for the biker in our life, you’ve found it. And it’s on sale for Black Friday at Amazon.

