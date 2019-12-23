Get This Kindle Paperwhite From Amazon In Time For The Holidays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Do you still need to pick up a gift or two? The holidays are two days away and it is not going to be easy to get something in time if you want it shipped. But Amazon still has you covered if you act fast. And if you want to get someone a Kindle Paperwhite for the holiday, it will get here in time to make the holiday great for that loved one.

One of the great things about the tech boom is how it allows people to condense a lot of the space in their life. Like to read a lot of books? Well, those books can take up quite a lot of space. But with the Kindle Paperwhite, you can worry no more about space in the home.

The Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB of storage. And that amount of space means you can hold a lot of books on there. Like, tons of books. The file size for one book is almost negligible, so you can hold thousands of books on there with no worries. That many hardcopies would necessitate a library.

A great facet of the Kindle Paperwhite is that the display doesn’t really look like you’re reading from a screen. The display is made to look like you’re actually reading a paper book. Which makes it easier on the eyes. And you can adjust the font size to your liking to make for an even easier reading experience.

This Kindle Paperwhite is a compact and lightweight piece of tech. It makes it really easy to read on the go. But unlike most tech, you don’t have to worry about getting it wet since this model has been given the upgrade of being waterproof. So you can read it anywhere without worrying about it getting busted.

If you act fast, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite in your hands before the holiday to make for a great gift for someone. It’s lightweight and has tons of storage space. And you can use it for weeks at a time with a single charge. This is a great piece of tech. But act now or you will miss out on a great deal.

Get It: Pick up the Kindle Paperwhite ($100; was $130) at Amazon

