Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There are opportunities in life that are so rare, so outlandish, so seemingly far-fetched they’re downright ridiculous. Buying a hot tub certainly qualifies! But as a wise man once said: You never regret the things you do—only those you don’t.

That’s why you need to buy this self-contained, plug-and-play hot tub on sale from Wayfair. Right now.

For a limited time you can let your body—and five of your friends’ bodies—soak up the relaxation in this AquaRest Elite 600 Spa for 43 percent off its regular price. Now normally, this 6-person portable hot tub is priced at over $4,600. That seems like a perfectly reasonable price. Of course, it’s way out of our league.

But right now, this plug-and-play dream machine can be had for an astonishing $2,608. That’s almost $2,000 off! Sure, that’s still a nice chunk of change. But you can finance it through Wayfair for as little as $218 a month. That’s less than you pay for your car. Or a really nice dinner date.

What once seemed so ridiculous looks a heckuva lot more tempting now, doesn’t it? Stop overthinking this; you’ll simply never forgive yourself if you don’t pull the trigger on this amazing hot tub sale.

Let’s Debunk Your Excuses:

If you’ve ever looked at your patio or backyard and thought “a hot tub in that corner would be so amazing right now,” this is your opportunity to make that dream come true. If you’ve ever hosted a party that broke up too early, now you can keep the party going just by flipping a switch. And if you ever brought a date home but couldn’t convince them stay, here’s your chance to work on your persuasion tactics.

Or seriously—if you’ve ever just wished you had a friggin’ hot tub to relax and soothe your aching muscles, this hot tub sale is an opportunity you cannot pass up. If you’re an active guy who likes to push himself and his body to the max, you really need to be taking advantage of hydrotherapy for athletic recovery.

Imagine how good this hot tub would feel after a shooting 18 holes of golf, or a 50-mile bike ride. Or how about after a particularly grueling CrossFit session? Imagine how good it would feel to soak and let the 29 hydrotherapy jets soothe your aching muscles after a long day at work.

Compact, Easy, Affordable

If you’re thinking this hot tub will never fit in your space, you’ve got another thing coming. It measures less than seven feet square—6’7″ x 6’7″, actually. So it’s perfect for any backyard, and for many apartment and condo patios. And it weighs less than 300 pounds (empty, of course). So you can absolutely move it to another spot if you’re not satisfied with its placement.

If you’re thinking a hot tub is too much work, think again. The Elite 600 is fully self-contained; just unbox it, put it in the perfect spot, and fill ‘er up! It plugs into any 120-volt outlet. The EZ-Kleen Filtration system provides 100 percent water filtration. When combined with the factory installed ozone purification system, 75 percent of chemicals and impurities are eliminated. And it comes with its own cover, to keep it clean when you’re not using it.

If you’re thinking hot tubs are overrated, tell that to the thousands of athletes who soak in them after big games. The science is clear: By soothing aching muscles and getting the pros back on the field quicker, hydrotherapy works to speed athletic recovery.

If you’re thinking hot tubs are expensive, know this: The Elite 600 has full foam insulation and is ASTM-certified for optimum efficiency. Made in the USA, it’s built to last. And it’s engineered with tough, impact-resistant polyethylene, so it’s solid and dependable.

Face it: You’re running out of excuses. Just click here and buy this hot tub on sale already!

More Features Than Your Typical Spa

The AquaRest Elite 600 Spa, with its 29 stainless steel hydrotherapy jets, is packed with features. Warm, relaxing hydrotherapy is delivered through 29 stainless steel hydrotherapy jets. Dual side air controls give you and your partner full control and position versatility. The therapeutic lumbar arch support alleviates achy backs, and the multi-level jet placement delivers soothing water pressure that massages every muscle into relaxation.

But it’s way more than your average hot tub. The included multi-color LED backlit cascading waterfall features nine colorful light settings! So you can create just the right ambiance.

So stop procrastinating, and enough with the excuses. You know you want a hot tub, and this AquaRest Elite 600 is nearly half price—but only for a limited time. For about $200 a month, you could have your very own hot tub.

If you don’t jump on this deal right now, you will definitely regret it.

Get It: Save 43% on the AquaRest Elite 600 Spa ($2,606; was $4,600) at Wayfair

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Use This Private Code to Take 30% Off Vega Protein

Enjoy the Finer Things in Life? Time to Try A Safety Razor

Grab A New Mattress On Sale At Wayfair Today