Get Your Backyard Ready With The Best Outdoor Fire Pits

Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table
This spacious and aesthetically pleasing little fire pit will fit in perfectly in any backyard. It may not pack the punch as the Sunbeam pit above, but it’s got a nice homey quality to it and it’s significantly less money. Enough to offset the price of gas.
Pros: Spacious, homey design
Cons: Gas can be costly
Get It: Pick up the Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table ($210; was $250) at Wayfair
