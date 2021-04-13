Get Your Backyard Ready With The Best Outdoor Fire Pits

Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table GET IT!

This spacious and aesthetically pleasing little fire pit will fit in perfectly in any backyard. It may not pack the punch as the Sunbeam pit above, but it’s got a nice homey quality to it and it’s significantly less money. Enough to offset the price of gas.

Pros: Spacious, homey design

Cons: Gas can be costly

Get It: Pick up the Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table ($210; was $250) at Wayfair

