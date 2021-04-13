Get Your Backyard Ready With The Best Outdoor Fire Pits

Sunbeam Aluminum Gas Fire Pit Table GET IT!

If you’re willing to spend the big bucks, this Fire Pit Table will make for a great addition to your backyard. Pick up some propane and get the fire going. With the table design, it’s easy for the crew to put their drinks down and hang out around the fire.

Pros: Great design, easy to use

Cons: Pretty expensive, gas can be costly

Get It: Pick up the Sunbeam Aluminum Gas Fire Pit Table ($660; was $730) at Wayfair

