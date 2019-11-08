Get Your Christmas Tree Early With The Amazon Deal Of The Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Even if you don’t necessarily celebrate Christmas, you may enjoy the holiday. More people than ever love to take part and decorate their homes. One of the best ways for people to celebrate this holiday is a Christmas tree.

You can go for a real or a fake tree. Each has its own pros and cons, but the fake tree might be the better option. Especially when it is pre-lit and on sale, like the NOMA 7-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Tree is.

The NOMA 7-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Tree is a great looking tree. It doesn’t even look fake and it is really eye-catching. This will be a great addition to anyone’s home decoration.

What’s great about the NOMA 7-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Tree, besides the ability to use it for years to come, is that it comes pre-lit. No need to deal with with busted lights and tangled wires. It’s easy as can be. And these are energy-saving LED lights, so there is no worry about burning up the energy bill.

Just because the NOMA 7-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Tree comes with lights pre-installed doesn’t mean that you are going to be stuck with one kind of style. This tree comes with a remote control that allows you to choose between three different lighting styles: white, multicolor, and alternating.

A fake tree can be difficult to put together but this NOMA 7-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Tree is not. All you gotta do is snap these few pieces together and get decorating. This tree has 1,000 branch tips that are sturdy enough for ornaments.

Putting up a Christmas Tree can be difficult and time-consuming. But that isn’t the case with the NOMA 7-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Tree. Just put the pieces together and put up the ornaments. No muss, no fuss. It’s pretty great.

Being Amazon’s Deal of The Day means it is more affordable than ever to get this bad boy. Pick this up today and make this Christmas and Christmases in the future as relaxing as possible.

Get It: Pick up the NOMA 7-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Tree ($140; was $200) at Amazon

