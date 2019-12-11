Gift Guide 2019: 15 Great Gifts Under $50

Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray GET IT!

Perfume makes for a great gift and it doesn’t have to be all that expensive if you know where to look. Burberry makes great scents and this bottle is no different. It has a fruity, woody scent that will evoke the streets of London. At this price, who wouldn’t want to get transported over to the foggy city?

Get It: Pick up the Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray ($40; was $98) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!