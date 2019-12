FIFA 20 – PlayStation 4 GET IT!

Soccer may not be the most popular sport in America, but the FIFA series is somehow among the most popular game franchises in the USA. Guys love to play the new entry every year, so gifting them this year’s copy will be a great idea for those soccer and/or game lovers in your life.

Get It: Pick up the FIFA 20 – PlayStation 4 ($35; was $60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!