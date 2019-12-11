Gift Guide 2019: 15 Great Gifts Under $50

Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain – Xbox One GET IT!

Hideo Kojima has dominated talks in the game world recently because of his new game, Death Stranding. Why not gift someone in your life that likes games his prior game, the final entry in his iconic Metal Gear Solid series. It’s massive game that is a blend of militaristic action, stealth gameplay, and beyond bizarre anime influences to make this wild stew. It’s a part of a franchise and still doesn’t feel like anything else. For this price and for as long as this game is, there may be no better gaming deal out there.

Get It: Pick up Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain – Xbox One ($16) at Amazon

