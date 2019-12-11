Gift Guide 2019: 15 Great Gifts Under $50

Universal Classic Monsters The Essential Collection GET IT!

Someone in your life love classic cinema? Classic cinema doesn’t have the best presence on streaming services, so picking up discs is still the best bet. And this deal on the eight classic Universal Monster movies is an amazing gift for those cinephiles in your life. These legends have never looked better.

Get It: Pick up the Universal Classic Monsters The Essential Collection ($30; was $64) at Amazon

