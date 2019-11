Bean Box GET IT!

For the coffee lover. These special holiday blends are crafted in limited batches to celebrate the season. Every Deluxe Holiday Coffee Sampler features eight seasonal blends, four artisan chocolate bars, and tasting notes. Expect seasonal flavors like toasted chestnut, cranberry, sugar & spice, and more.

Give It: Send the Deluxe Holiday Coffee Sampler ($58) from Bean Box

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!