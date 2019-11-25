Gift Guide 2019: 17 Theme Package & Gift Boxes for the Holidays

Birchbox is a fantastic place to find grooming gifts and gift packages for most any guy. This ready-to-go adventure kit was developed in partnership with travel site The Points Guy. Perfect for the frequent flier, it delivers all the best travel-friendly grooming essentials—all TSA-friendly at under 3.4 ounces. It’s a $100 value.

Give it: Send the Birchbox x The Points Guy Grooming Globetrotter Set ($40) from Birchbox

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!