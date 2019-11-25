Gift Guide 2019: 17 Theme Package & Gift Boxes for the Holidays

Cookies By Design GET IT!

Christmas cookie gift baskets are an affordable, fun gift idea. From cookie bouquets, cookie trays, and Christmas cookie favors, Cookies By Design can satisfy all of your holiday gifting needs. The Merry Christmas BouTray combines hand-decorated cookies with premium assorted specialty gourmet treats. Available in three sizes.

Give It: Send the Merry Christmas BouTray (from $48) at Cookies By Design

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!