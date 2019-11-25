Gift Guide 2019: 17 Theme Package & Gift Boxes for the Holidays

With Drizly, you can send friends and family members their favorite beer, wine, or liquor—often within an hour. Depending on where you live, you can either ship your gift through third-party shippers like FedEx and UPS, schedule a delivery from their local liquor store, or let them schedule their own delivery for whenever it’s convenient. May we recommend Sagamore Spirits Rye? The excellent Cognac Finish is particularly suited for the holdays.

Give It: Get Sagamore Spirits Rye Cognac Finish (from $70) at Drizly

