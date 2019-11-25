Gift Guide 2019: 17 Theme Package & Gift Boxes for the Holidays

FireTV Stick BundleGET IT!
Give the gift of television freedom! This bundle contains a FireTV Stick with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. And, it includes the Alexa-activated remote control. So you can simply tell your virtual assistant to change the channel, dim the lights, find specific programming, and much more. Best of all, it’s half off right now.
Give It: Send the FireTV Stick Bundle ($25; was $50) from Amazon
