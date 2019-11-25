Gift Guide 2019: 17 Theme Package & Gift Boxes for the Holidays

Since 1888 the venerable NYC deli has been producing (we think) the absolute best pastrami and corned beef on the planet. Katz’s is still in the same location on Manhattan’s Lower East Side—although it’s now surrounded by high-rises. We recommend the Triple Classic Combo, with a pound of corned beef, a pound of pastrami, a pound of brisket, and two quarts of Katz’s famous pickles. Or a gift card would surely be appreciated.

Give It: Send the Triple Classic Combo ($145) from Katz’s Delicatessen

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!