Gift Guide 2019: 17 Theme Package & Gift Boxes for the Holidays

The Art of Shaving GET IT!

The ideal destination for all things manscaping. And TAoS has a great selection of gifts for men. We’ve sung the praises of GilletteLabs’ Heated Razor for a while now. This gift bundle contains the amazing Heated Razor, along with eight replacement heads and The Art of Shaving Pre-Shave Oil, Shaving Cream, and After-Shave Balm in sumptuous Sandalwood.

Give It: Send the Heated Razor with Sandalwood Shaving Bundle ($300) from The Art of Shaving

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!