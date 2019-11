Winc is a wine subscription service that’s a great gift for any wine lover. But what if you’re not looking for a subscription but just a nice one-time gift of great wine? Winc can help there, too. The Classic Collection includes a 2016 Dime red blend, a 2018 Chardonnay, a 2016 Diviner Canernet, and a 2017 Finke’s Sparkling White.

Give It: Send the Classic Collection ($120) from Winc

