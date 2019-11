Bowflex Max Trainer M3 GET IT!

The most affordable Max Trainer puts you in control while still delivering Bowflex’s amazing 14-minute interval workout. You control resistance and speed with the click of a dial. With a slim footprint, it fits in virtually every room of the home. And financing is available.

Get It: Pick up the Max Trainer M3 ($999) at Bowflex

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!