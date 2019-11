Gorilla Bow Portable Home Gym GET IT!

Get all the benefits of a home gym machine without the bulk. And work out wherever you’d like! Made from aircraft aluminum, the Gorilla Bow can handle 300 pounds of tension. The Heavy Bow (shown) comes with resistance bands of 10, 20, 32 45, 50, 50, and 60 lbs.

Get It: Pick up the Gorilla Bow (from $180) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!