Stalwart Interlocking EVA Foam Floor Tile Padding GET IT!

Reduce fatigue and protect your floors. Perfect for exercise areas and home gyms, you’ll get shock-absorbing comfort when doing yoga, CrossFit or weight lifting. Slip-resistant, non-toxic, easy to assemble, and they wipe clean with soap and water.

Get It: Pick up Stalwart Interlocking Foam Floor Tiles (from $15 for 6) at Walmart

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!