TRX Rocker Foam Roller GET IT!

The Rocker promotes rocking, a highly effective technique for achieving hyper-focused muscle release, increased blood flow and circulation, and overall relaxation and recovery. The distinctive design features three levels of intensity for a full progression of release, wherever and whenever you need it. Available in 13- or 26-inch versions.

Get It: Pick up the TRX Rocker Foam Roller (from $50) at TRX Training

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!