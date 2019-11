WOD Nation Resistance Bands GET IT!

Resistance bands are amazing because you can take them wherever you go. Many athletes use WOD Nation bands daily for assisted ring dips, muscle-ups, pushup resistance and mobilty/stretching. Toss them in your gym bag, suitcase, or EDC pack, and work out anywhere, any time.

Get It: Pick up this 3-pack of WOD Nation Resistance Bands ($34) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!