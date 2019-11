Status Audio BT One Wireless On-Ear Headphones GET IT!

Some folks prefer on-ear phones to bulky, expensive over-ear models and uncomfortable earbuds. The classy brown/black colorway of these is perfect for those who view their ‘phones as a functional tool rather than a fashion statement.

Get It: Give Status Audio BT One Wireless On-Ear Headphones ($99) from Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!