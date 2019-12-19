Gift Guide 2019: Last Minute Gifts

Apple MacBook Air GET IT!

Want to get that someone in your life a great, high end laptop? Can’t go wrong with a brand spanking new MacBook Air. At this price, which is insanely low, you can’t go wrong. It’s got a 13 inch HD display, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That means it’ll be great to look at and insanely fast to use. This thing is a beast.

Get It: Pick up the Apple MacBook Air ($700; was $1,000) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!