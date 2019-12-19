Gift Guide 2019: Last Minute Gifts

Bartlett Jacket GET IT!

Every guy needs a heavy duty jacket this winter. This jacket is really heavy duty, with it’s fleece lined interior and heavy duty exterior. It’s really good looking too, with the 4 color options. But this is also great for the guy that needs a really durable jacket for outdoor work needs. It’s kind of the perfect, dexterous gift.

Get It: Pick up the Bartlett Jacket ($120) at Carhartt

