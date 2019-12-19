Gift Guide 2019: Last Minute Gifts

Borderlands 3 For Playstation 4GET IT!
Video gaming is big during the holidays. Get someone in your life that likes to game this fun and racuous game. It’s big and wild and will keep everyone who plays it entertained for a long time. At this price, they will really get a lot of bang for your buck.
Get It: Pick up Borderlands 3 For Playstation 4 ($35; was $60) at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top