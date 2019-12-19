Gift Guide 2019: Last Minute Gifts

Borderlands 3 For Playstation 4 GET IT!

Video gaming is big during the holidays. Get someone in your life that likes to game this fun and racuous game. It’s big and wild and will keep everyone who plays it entertained for a long time. At this price, they will really get a lot of bang for your buck.

Get It: Pick up Borderlands 3 For Playstation 4 ($35; was $60) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!