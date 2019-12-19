Gift Guide 2019: Last Minute Gifts

Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka GET IT!

The winter is here and that means getting someone a great winter coat is a smart move. You can’t go wrong with this amazing parka from Michael Kors on sale at Macy’s. This thing is a looker and will keep anyone who is wearing it incredibly warm during the cold nights ahead of us. Macy’s is always great with deals and this deal is better than ever.

Get It: Pick up the Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka ($150 with coupon code GIFT; was $375) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!